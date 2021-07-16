Olive Laxen enjoying her birthday tea with husband Eric, 99. EMN-211207-170912001

Staff at the Five Bells residential home in Folkingham celebrated centenarian Olive Laxen’s milestone on June 30 with fellow residents, as well as relatives, at a birthday lunch, complete with birthday cake.

Home manager Tracey Hall explained Olive lives at the home with husband Eric, who will mark his 100th birthday in January 2022.

Olive was born in Worcestershire and met her husband at an Army Mess dance aged 19. They were both keen dancers and married a couple of years later.

Olive's cake, presented at Five Bells nursing home, Folkingham. EMN-211207-170923001

The long-lived couple had two children - a boy and a girl.

They lived in Scotland for a while and after Eric retired from the Army they moved to Wiltshire.

They ran a pub in Dorset for a while and have lived in various parts of the country, moving here four years ago to be closer to their daughter.

Tracey said: “When she was in her 50s whilst at a holiday camp, her husband entered her into a beauty competition which she won. He only told her he had done this about an hour beforehand.”

Olive and Eric Laxen and her 100th birthday cake. EMN-211207-170900001