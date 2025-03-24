Almost £100,000 of funding awarded to boost community facilities at Hemswell Cliff

A village which was “utterly devastated” when the RAF base closed has won funding for the final step in its recovery.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemswell Cliff was classified as a vulnerable community after the Ministry of Defence sold the former base in the mid-1980s, lacking the necessary facilities and having high levels of deprivation.

Local leaders have spent the last decade securing cash for improvements from West Lindsey District Council and other sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final payment of almost £100,000 was agreed for new footpaths, floodlights and disability-friendly drop kerbs.

West Lindsey District Council has approved almost £100,000 in funding for a series of community projects at Hemswell Cliff

The Hemswell Cliff community was praised for their dedication at a committee meeting.

Coun Graham Prestwood, who has led the effort as chair of the parish council, said: “We have spent years trying to create a ‘normal village’ – what the MOD left us was nothing like that.

“This proposal is the final step in achieving that vision.

“The footpath network is inadequate – an outdated remnant which is unacceptable today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that one day people won’t need to refer to Hemswell Cliff as an ex-MOD site. It will be a thriving normal village and fantastic place to live.”

Coun Roger Patterson (Con) said: “I remember the base closing, and the utter devastation and sheer nonsense for the community.

“They have worked tirelessly and are a shining example of what forward-thinking communities can achieve.”

Referring to the former RAF Scampton base in his own ward, he added: “Hopefully my community will be like this eventually.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lindsey District Council leader, Coun Trevor Young (Lib Dem), said: “What a transformation. It’s all down to the hard work of the parish council and community cohesion.”

The funding will provide lighting for the ballpark, 15 drop kerbs, an outdoor gym and a network of paths and ramps across the green spaces.

The former Sergeant’s Mess has previously found new life as a Broadcast Engineering Museum after standing vacant for 12 years, attracting anti-social behaviour.

Coun Lesley Rollings, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, said this latest award was part of ongoing funding set aside for the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This is a significant amount of money and is part of our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of residents in Hemswell Cliff and across communities throughout West Lindsey.

“It has been wonderful to see so many young people getting involved in various aspects of the community project, making signs and planting an orchard.

“In the past Hemswell Cliff has experienced higher than average levels of anti-social behaviour and other crimes. However, in recent years, partnership work between ourselves, volunteer groups, the parish council, and the primary school, has shown what a difference can be made when everyone works together.

“Improving provision available, particularly for young people, will play an important role in helping create a safe environment with lower instances and risk of crime.”