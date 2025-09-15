Amazing display by Horncastle Running Group in first Viking Way Challenge race
The course was a 67-mile route along the Viking Way from Lincoln to Caistor and passing through Horncastle Market Place at the midway point.
Eighteen teams, mostly comprising ten runners in each, took part, setting off from South Common, Lincoln at 8 am.
Jack Taylor and Vickie Ghent were first away for Horncastle Running Group, with Taylor running a brilliant opening leg for the A team, arriving at the first change-over spot at Cherry Willingham in second place overall.
Ghent completed a superb leg for Horncastle B, but was also gutted because it was discovered that she had run an extra 1.5 miles too far after taking a wrong turn!
The A team completed the challenge by finishing in a fantastic fifth place, only ten minutes off third in a time of nine hours, 16 minutes.
A spokesperson for the club said: “This was an amazing team performance and a tremendous achievement for Horncastle who came home in front of many established Lincolnshire and south Yorkshire clubs.
“The B team also did amazingly well, especially considering they actually ran an extra six miles between them. Whoops!”
Race organiser Rob Crump hailed the event a big success and mentioned that the one thing that stood out for him was the spirit shown by all the teams.
He said: “Whether the teams were out for the racing or just for the journey, the support they all gave each other and the other teams was great to see.
"The intention was for this event to be inclusive to all. Thankyou again for supporting this event. My contribution was the easy bit!
“Horncastle Running Group are still absolutely buzzing and already can't wait to enter their red and white stripes into next year’s event.”
Horncastle Running Group meet regular on Monday and Thursday evenings at 6.20 in the car park behind the Bull Hotel, Horncastle.
Running with with group is totally free and all paces are catered for. They also have a walking group.
Everyone is made very welcome. Just go along and give them a try, or log on to their Facebook page.