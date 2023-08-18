Register
Amazing photos show demolition of Cottam Power Station near Gainsborough

The next stage of the demolition of a Nottinghamshire power station near Gainsborough has now started.
By Dean Murray
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST

These amazing images show the moment of detonation as demolition began yesterday (Thursday, August 17).

Cottam, a decommissioned coal-fired power station, is pictured as a small flash of flame erupts from the turbine hall.

The facility opened in 1968 when owned by the Central Electricity Generating Board, before closing on September 30, 2019.

In January 2019, EDF Energy confirmed that the coal-fired power station would close due to "challenging market conditions."

Plans were being investigated by Bassetlaw District Council to turn the site into a 'garden community' after "significant remediation and reclamation".

The demolition of Cottam Power Station Photo: Nick Green / SWNS

The demolition of Cottam Power Station Photo: Nick Green / SWNS

The demolition of Cottam Power Station Photo: Nick Green / SWNS

You can see a small flash of flame erupting from the turbine hall during the demolition of Cottam Power Station

You can see a small flash of flame erupting from the turbine hall during the demolition of Cottam Power Station Photo: Nick Green / SWNS

