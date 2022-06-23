Ambitious bid up to £10m to 'level up' East Lindsey

Alford Manor House

East Lindsey District Council are being backed by partners to submit a bid to drive investment in areas that have previously been left behind.

The bid would be made as part of the second round of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which is designed to secure capital investment in infrastructure that has the potential to improve lives and give people pride in their communities.

It will feature the regeneration of Alford through a series of investments in its heritage infrastructure, creating a new millwright visitor experience and enhancing the destination assets of the Manor House, the asset transfer and restoration of Alford Windmill and its visitor café and holiday accommodation.

Spilsby Sessions House would also be supported to bring the building back into use as a theatre and repurpose this heritage asset to create a new community-owned space to support the arts and serve as cultural space.

This will enable the Sessions House to host training programmes which would be developed to encourage residents, especially younger people, to engage with culture. The listed building also has a significant place in history, for its past use as a jail, and funding would allow the building's old police cells to be opened to the public.

The news comes as Town Deal projects worth millions for Mablethorpe and Skegness have been given the go-ahead.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, said: "We are delighted to be able to submit a bid in round 2 of the Governments Levelling Up.

"The proposed improvements to the heritage and history in these market towns complement this perfectly.

“I would like to thank our teams and all the stakeholders and partners, including Lincolnshire County Council, that are supporting us to submit this bid."