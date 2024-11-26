Anderby Creek has been voted in the UK’s top 10 most popular resorts for winter beach walks

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research by GO Outdoors looked at factors such as the average rainfall, temperature, daylight hours, and popularity over the period from November to February.

A very small holiday village just north of Chapel St Leonards, Anderby Creek is renowned for its long sandy beach which is quiet, unspoilt and has plenty of space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing over large areas of the dunes is the distinctive, spiny sea buckthorn, with its silvery green leaves. In autumn it is covered with orange berries beloved by birds.

Amderby Creek has been voted the 10th most popular beach in the UK for winter walks.

The Lincolnshire resort was placed 10th, with an average of 4.1 hours of sunshine.

Visitors gave its sandy beaches a winter walks score of 8.69 out of 10, with the resort also recording average winter temperatures of 5.5C.

Bamburgh Beach in Northumberland was voted best beach for winter walks. Situated on the North Eastern coast, this sand beach looks out to the Farne Islands, famous for puffins, seals, and other species. Visitors flock to the beach all year round, with reviews stating it has “Incredible views and beautiful sand, it's a fantastic place to go for a walk.” With an average temperature of 5.5 degrees, you may want to wear your thick coat to go wildlife spotting here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place was Durdle Door, with a winter beach score of 9.64/10. Located in Lulworth, Dorset, the beach is famous for its limestone arch, which was created around 10,000 years ago. The Jurassic Coast Trust says that the winter months are the best time to see fossils on the beach, with stormy weather unearthing varieties such as echinoids, ammonites, brachiopods, and shark teeth.

Robin Hood's Bay and Beach in Whitby, Yorkshire, was voted the third-best English beach to visit in the winter. With over 760,000 Google searches for the beach each year and a Google review score of 4.8, it is clear that the beach is popular with members of the public. Visitors mention the free car park and describe the bay as “great for a winter walk,” claiming that the structure of the beach shelters visitors from the wind.

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at GO Outdoors comments: “Although the cold weather may cause people to stay inside, there is no better time to explore the UK than the winter months. As crowds disperse, visitors to beaches often find themselves with miles of coastline to themselves. Some beaches, such as Robin Hood’s Bay, often remove car parking charges, and local eateries offer discounts during the off-season months. You may even spot local wildlife, such as seals, who return to the shore in winter months.

“I would recommend wrapping up in the colder months, wearing base layers, and investing in a good waterproof jacket to ensure you can enjoy English beaches no matter the weather.”

For more information, visit https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk/.