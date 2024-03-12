​Angels will be flying into South Thoresby

A Roman coin of Emperor Constantine showing a winged victory, from which the early Christian imagery of Angels is derived.

​St Andrews Church will be hosting “Angels at South Thoresby” which is 16 objects from a private collection which depicts angels from different cultures around the world.

Dating from the 4th through to the 21st centuries with the aim to portray the history of Angel imagery from the early period of Christianity, the exhibition also displays a contemporary piece of artwork specially created by a group of local artists.

Just some of the angels among diverse selection of objects from around the world including African Angels from Ethiopia, representations of Angels mentioned in Islam, Angel imagery from South America and a contemporary portrayal of an Angel from worn torn Ukraine.

One of the Angels of South Thoresby, an Ethiopian Coptic Angel mineral pigment painted on goat skin.

The items have been created from a variety of materials such as glazed tile, paper, textile, bronze and tin, and one of the oldest is an Angel detail from a 5-7th century linen/wool textile showing St Michael fighting the dragon.

The exhibition also hosts a specially commissioned art work created by a group of local artists.

Angels at South Thoresby is to be held over from Saturday to Monday (March 23 to 25) and is free entry although donations to the church are welcome to raise funds for the church.

To find out more information about the event, visit the Facebook page “Angels at South Thoresby” at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553785562574.