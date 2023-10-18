Anger after vandals cover contents of community book box in Skegness in beans
Beacon Primary School teacher Tracey Gartshore had hardly finished breakfast on Saturday when a member of the public knocked on her door to ask what had happened.
The book box was set up by Tracey on the fence in front of her home in Drummond Road five years ago because, she says, she wanted to share her love of reading.
"I’ve always swopped books with friends and family and first saw the concept of the book box in America,” she explained.
"It is well known we are living in a deprived area and, although we have book boxes in school and nurseries, I thought if I could encourage adults to read by putting a book box out for the public it might spark interest in children.
"The book box is free has become very popular, with people even leaving notes saying how much they appreciate it and also asking about titles and authors they are looking for.”
Since Tracey posted on social media what had happened, she has received lots of messages of support about what she is doing.
"Everyone has been really upset by what happened,” Tracey said.
"The box was up and running again the same day but cleaning it out was disgusting.
"It had been full of books and I had to throw them all away. They filled a few bin bags and I hate throwing books away.
"I just can’t imagine why anyone would do this.”
Anyone who saw suspicious activity around the box should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.