Anger and resentment as first portable buildings arrive at RAF Scampton as part of asylum-seeker plans

Betrayed, abandoned, and pushed to the brink – residents at RAF Scampton are grappling with frustration and fear as portable buildings for asylum-seekers appeared on their doorstep.

The temporary cabins were craned onto the apron at RAF Scampton as the first step towards the Home Office’s plans for asylum-seeker accommodation on the former airbase.

Up to 2,000 asylum seekers could move into the site, which was once home to the famous 617 Dambusters Squadron.

The first asylum-seekers were due to arrive in October, but it has now been revealed the Home Office intends to operate the centre for three years, instead of the initially promised two, and plans to bring asylum-seekers on-site by the end of September.

Portable buildings are being installed at RAF Scampton. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The Home Office’s plans are currently under judicial review after a legal challenge from West Lindsey Council.

However, many residents feel the Home Office is not listening to them and decisions about the camp have been made without their consideration.

They expressed concerns about the impact on property values, local security, and the loss of a £300 million investment plan in the former airbase from Scampton Holdings.

There is also a feeling of being “left in the dark,” and the government acting in an “underhand” manner.

Resident Theresa Williams, said: “We’ve been left high and dry. The government doesn’t want to listen to us. They’ve just pushed us aside like we’re trash.

“I’m furious they can knock off a £300m investment that’s unheard of in this day and age.”

Another resident said: “They’ve already decided what they’re doing and we’re just being railroaded. It’s going to destroy this area. They don’t care about the mental impact they’ve had on people.”

A number of residents whose houses are facing the RAF base noted the cabins were closer than they had expected.

Samuel and Donna Roylance expressed concerns over the safety and visibility of properties during the day, as well as children walking to and from school buses.

Demi Webster felt the government was being “sneaky” by installing the cabins before informing residents, saying: “One day there was nothing and the next day there were at least five. It was like they worked overnight to install them.

“I just hate that we’ve been left in the dark. This is our community and it’s so safe and so quiet, and then all of this happens — so it’s obviously the worry of what’s to come.”

Some residents had already given up, with one saying: “It’s out of our hands. You hope for the best, but I think minds are made up.”

However, Save Our Scampton campaigner Sarah Carter urged people not to give up.

She said: “They want people to be demoralised, if they can make people feel like they’ve lost already, we’ll give up.”

Coun Jackie Brockway, West Lindsey Council member for Saxibly, also expressed concerns about the suitability of the former airbase for housing asylum seekers.