Anglian Water slammed for water leaks in Horncastle

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leaks in Horncastle were reported to the Horncastle News just as the country was placed into another weather warning of heat by the Met Office.

The leaks are located at the junction with Dog Kennel Lane and the lane to Tesco in Horncastle, leading to concerns of water wastage, especially in light of the recent heatwave and subsequent droughts.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Bates, who lives in town, said: “With the news that Lincolnshire is now officially in drought, I wondered why Anglian Water had not fixed two significant leaks in our area which have been running for many months and thus, I fear, wasting millions of gallons of precious water.”

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are aware of leaks in Louth and Horncastle.

"Our teams have attended these sites and they will be repaired as soon as possible.

"Luckily these leaks are not affecting customer supplies, although we may need to put traffic management in place to keep our team and other road users safe while we fix them.

“While we appreciate that leakage is something that no one wants, particularly at the moment, hot weather makes burst water mains more frequent, and we’re prioritising fixing leaks that are impacting customers’ water supply.