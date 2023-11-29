Anglian Water's £3.4 million upgrades to improve water quality in Alford
Anglian Water has finished work upgrading its Water Recycling Centre (WRC) at Alford, installing new equipment which will remove phosphorous from wastewater, improving river water quality at the nearby National Nature Reserve, Holme Fen.
Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses.
The investment at Alford WRC includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove more phosphorous from wastewater, as well as removing harmful algae growths to protect wildlife and water quality in the nature reserve and watercourses in the East Lindsey area now and in the future.
Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our Water Recycling Centre in Alford will help to protect Holme Fen and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.
“We know how important rivers and the wider environment, including nature reserves like Holme Fen, are to our customers and local communities. That’s why we’re investing in schemes like this to make sure our water recycling process does not harm the environment.”