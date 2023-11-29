Anglian Water's £3.4 million upgrades to improve water quality in Alford

​Upgrades worth nearly £3.4 million to improve water quality in Alford have been completed.

An Anglian Water water recycling centre.

​​Anglian Water has finished work upgrading its Water Recycling Centre (WRC) at Alford, installing new equipment which will remove phosphorous from wastewater, improving river water quality at the nearby National Nature Reserve, Holme Fen.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment at Alford WRC includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove more phosphorous from wastewater, as well as removing harmful algae growths to protect wildlife and water quality in the nature reserve and watercourses in the East Lindsey area now and in the future.

Regan Harris, spokesperson for Anglian Water, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to our Water Recycling Centre in Alford will help to protect Holme Fen and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.