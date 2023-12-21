Annington brings festive spirit to Lincoln County Hospital
The donation of a Christmas Memory Tree by Annington will support those who aren’t able to celebrate Christmas at home with their friends or family this year by creating a welcoming and homely environment on the Ingham Ward.
Patients and staff at the hospital, which is nearby to Annington’s Penrose Field development, can cherish memories of loved ones by writing messages on wooden baubles to decorate the Memory Tree, helping to bring cheer to what can be a lonely time of year.
Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, commented: “We are proud to bring some holiday spirit to the ward with the donation of the Memory Tree for those who will be spending Christmas away from home, and as thanks to the hospital staff for the selfless and vital work they do year-round.
“During the Christmas season, it can be hard to be separated from loved ones and we want to help make Lincoln Hospital feel more like home for both patients and staff.”
