Annual light convoy of vans raises funds for charity

The event annual event took place on Saturday and was organised by Vans United Revolution Light Convoy, supporting of two amazing causes – Sands and RNLI Skegness.
Vans began their journey from The Lazy Buzzards in Common Lane, Burgh le Marsh, travelling through Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards,
This is always a spectacular event – with vehicles decorated in dazzling lights, creating a fantastic sight for families and supporters along the route.
The Vans Light Convoy was in aid of Sands and RNLI Skegness.
The Light Convoy started in Burgh le Marsh and travelled through Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.
