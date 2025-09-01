Annual light convoy of vans raises funds for charity

By Chrissie Redford
Published 1st Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
A convoy of dazzling vans lit up the night sky in Skegness for the annual procession through coastal towns and villages.

The event annual event took place on Saturday and was organised by Vans United Revolution Light Convoy, supporting of two amazing causes – Sands and RNLI Skegness.

Vans began their journey from The Lazy Buzzards in Common Lane, Burgh le Marsh, travelling through Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards,

This is always a spectacular event – with vehicles decorated in dazzling lights, creating a fantastic sight for families and supporters along the route.

