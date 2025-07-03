Annual Skegness Light Parade cancellation blow

Rising costs have been cited for the cancellation of the 2025 Skegness Light Parade, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year having raised nearly £30,000 for charity.

The popular annual event, which was due to take place in October, has attracted thousands of people to the resort, some travelling from as far as Scotland out of season to take part.

Last year, organisers the Goldwing Owners Club (Lincolnshire Branch) welcomed hundreds of Goldwings to Skegness to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

In spite of pouring rain, crowds enjoyed a static display of Goldwing bikes and trikes along Lumley Road during Saturday, before lighting up the resort with a spectacular procession which lapped the seafront and Clock Tower three times.

However, that event was not without its challenges and took place due an extra boost of a £100,000 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund (UKSPF/REPF), as well as local sponsorship from National MOT centre in Skegness.

This year it has been more difficult to raise the cash and process the mountain of paperwork associated with large events. Organisers Mark and Jayne Sands broke the disappointing news on social media.

They said: “After 10 great years of the Skegness Goldwing Light Parade, we have to announce that our 10th Anniversary last year (2024) will have been our last event.

“Sadly, each year it becomes increasingly difficult to raise the funds to put on this event, with costs increasing.

Skegnes Light Parade celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024.

"We are essentially two people who organise this as part of The Lincolnshire Region of the Goldwing owners club of GB – not an event management company..

“To process all of the the management plans, risk assessments and road closures etc needed for the event to keep everyone safe is top priority.

“We have had the best time over the years, be it stressful at times.

“We thank all of you for supporting the event by visiting the day time static display of bikes and trikes and also lining the streets to watch us for the light parade at night.

“Massive thanks also to all of the Gold Wing riders who have turned up to support us from all over the country rain or shine to take part.”

Charities supported over the years include RNLI Station Skegness, L.I.V.E.S and MacMillan Cancer Care Boston and Skegness.