Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS) in Gainsborough are celebrating another great year as they receive their A Level results.

​This year saw almost half the A Level students acheive at least one A or A* grade with 16 students in the cohort getting grades that were all either A or A* grades including two students securing all grades at A*, four students securing two A* and A grades and four students securing an A* and two A grades.

Rick Eastham, headteacher, said: “On behalf of all colleagues and the Governing Body here at QEHS, I would like to congratulate our Year 13 students upon their fantastic A Level results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the return to pre-Covid 2019 grade boundaries and the associated national academic landscape, QEHS is delighted to announce that our wonderful 2024 Year 13 cohort has maintained the excellent standards set over recent years with their A Level results.

​Students at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS) in Gainsborough are celebrating another great year as they receive their A Level results

“Once again, over half of all outcomes secured were A*-B grades, while the number of top A*-A grades are equally impressive.

“We are particularly proud that the average A Level pass achieved by our students this summer has been grade B. These achievements bear testament to the academic prowess of this particular group of students.

“This level of success is undoubtedly the result of Year13’s unwavering dedication to study and students' tireless efforts and commitment to hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In partnership with the invaluable contribution made by the exceptionally dedicated staff here at QEHS and the support of parents, the Class of 2024 really has made this another exam season worthy of celebration.

“Results such as these have seen our students secure prized places at top universities, including two heading for Cambridge and six to medical school.

“Indeed, with the vast majority securing places at their first-choice university, the array of courses and subjects being pursued is remarkable, from Architecture to Zoology, from Music to Mathematics, Immunology to International Relations, and Costume Design to Comic and Concept Art, the academic routes being pursued are truly rich and varied.

“Well done one and all.”