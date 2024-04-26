Another high street retailer announces upcoming store closure in Boston
Iceland has announced it is to close its supermarket in Boston’s Wide Bargate.
Posters in windows at the branch read “Sorry we’re closing. Your Boston Iceland store is permanently closing from 4pm on Saturday 8th June.”
The frozen food giant also has a larger store situated in the Boston Shopping Park, off Horncastle Road. There are currently no plans to close this one.
Speaking to Lincolnshire World, an Iceland spokesperson confirmed the closure, adding: “The store has 10 members of staff. The store will be closing due to the lease expiry and the Boston Food Warehouse Store is in close proximity, which still provides local residents access to market-leading deals and big brand products. Our Boston Food Warehouse store will continue to operate as normal, and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to migrate to other roles within our stores. We'd like to thank all of our staff and customers for their continued support."
Iceland has more than 1,000 stores nationwide. Back in March last year the company announced it would be closing several of its UK branches, but gave no reason for these closures.