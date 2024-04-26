Another high street retailer announces upcoming store closure in Boston

An aerial shot of Boston.

Iceland has announced it is to close its supermarket in Boston’s Wide Bargate.

Posters in windows at the branch read “Sorry we’re closing. Your Boston Iceland store is permanently closing from 4pm on Saturday 8th June.”

The frozen food giant also has a larger store situated in the Boston Shopping Park, off Horncastle Road. There are currently no plans to close this one.

The Iceland store in Wide Bargate.

Speaking to Lincolnshire World, an Iceland spokesperson confirmed the closure, adding: “The store has 10 members of staff. The store will be closing due to the lease expiry and the Boston Food Warehouse Store is in close proximity, which still provides local residents access to market-leading deals and big brand products. Our Boston Food Warehouse store will continue to operate as normal, and colleagues will be offered the opportunity to migrate to other roles within our stores. We'd like to thank all of our staff and customers for their continued support."