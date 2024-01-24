Register
Another Rasen group looks for support through lottery scheme

Another good cause in Market Rasen is ready to benefit from the West Lindsey Lottery.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:35 GMT
The station platforms will be blooming again this summer. Image: Martin BarnardThe station platforms will be blooming again this summer. Image: Martin Barnard
The station platforms will be blooming again this summer. Image: Martin Barnard

Market Rasen Station Adoption Group, which has been looking after the town’s station is the latest to be accepted into the scheme.

For almost 20 years, the team of volunteers has been providing a welcome to travellers by keeping the platforms clean and tidy, as well as planting up containers and providing artwork.

Group member Martin Barnard said: “We are delighted to have been accepted for the West Lindsey Lottery Scheme, especially as we are currently looking at what spring/summer plants will provide our 2024 displays, so any additional income would be most welcome.

“When buying tickets at www.westlindseylottery.co.uk, purchasers can click on the ‘Causes’ box and we will be shown there or they can use the search facility to find us. Just type in ‘Station’ and we will receive 50p for every £1 ticket they buy. Thank you.”

This link will take you direct to the page: Lottery:Market Rasen Station Adoption Group

