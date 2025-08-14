Another successful year for A Level results at Gainsborough's Queen Elizabeth's High School

This year the school saw over a third of students attain at least one A or A* grade, a quarter of all grades secured were A* or A and 11 students in the cohort achieved grades that were all either A or A* grades.

Also 40 per cent of students achieved grades that were all of B or above, over half of the grades attained were between A* and B, 77 per cent of grades were between A* and C and 96 per cent of students completing the EPQ secured A* to C grades, with 87 per cent attaining A*/A grades.

Rick Eastham, headteacher, said: “All staff and members of the Governing Body at Queen Elizabeth’s High School would like to send their congratulations to our wonderful Year 13 students who have secured a mightily impressive set of A Level outcomes this summer.

“Building on the examination successes associated with the previous academic year which saw QEHS identified in ‘The Sunday Times Parent Power Survey’ as the third best co-educational school in the East Midlands and ranked 275th nationally, the outcomes associated with the Year 13 Class of 2025 have been similarly striking.

“Despite the relentless rise of grade boundaries which makes it all the more challenging to hit the top grades, over half of all outcomes secured across the cohort have been A*-B grades, with a quarter of grades being A*-A grades.

“Richly deserved rewards, then, for everyone’s hard efforts and the relentless determination of these remarkable students to succeed.

“This level of success is not only the consequence of the academic grit shown by the youngsters themselves but is also a consequence of the commitment shown by parents/guardians who offer crucial support and encouragement from home, which is quite simply invaluable.

“Also, the pivotal role played by the wonderful staff here at Queenies, colleagues who go the extra mile to craft and deliver engaging and purposeful lessons and who work so hard to make the post-16 learning experience here something truly special, can never be underestimated. “Well done one and all. At QEHS we call this partnership between students, parents and teachers the ‘Golden Triangle of Success’, and to all who contribute, thank you for playing your part in facilitating such examination triumphs.

“Whether Oxbridge bound, heading off to Russell Group universities, apprenticeships or taking gap years, the variety of ‘next steps’ in terms of courses, programmes of study and new life experiences is a genuine reflection of the calibre, character and credibility of this utterly unique group of young adults.

“With a record number of students being offered their first choices and the best ever Value-Added figures (academic progress at A Level based on prior GCSE outcomes), the future continues to look incredibly bright for all associated with QEHS.”

1 . A Level results Queen Elizabeth's High School students Josh, Eboney, Tobin and Jess Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School

2 . A Level results Queen Elizabeth's High School teacher Rick Eastham with Eboney and her parents Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School

3 . A Level results Queen Elizabeth's High School student Jana got three A grades Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School

4 . A Level results Queen Elizabeth's High School students Eva and Tom Photo: Queen Elizabeth's High School