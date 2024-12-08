It is hoped the Skegness Santa Run will now be held on Sunday, December 16.

Organisers of the annual Santa run in Skegness have apologised after taking the tough decision to cancel the event due to the weather.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many events including the Christmas Twinkle Night at The Village Church Farm were cancelled yesterday (Saturday) as Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the country.

Organisers of what would have been the 18th annual Santa run waited until late last night to call the event on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement by Skegness Rotary reads: “Participant safety is our priority and we have been regularly monitoring the weather situation all day.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to cancel the Santa Fun Run,” the statement reads.

“We appreciate that many participants are travelling from further afield, so we have to consider the wider weather forecast. Apologies we are making the call so late in the day.”

It is hoped the charity event, which starts at the RNLI lifeboat station, will still run on Sunday, December 15.

“This is provisional and we will try and confirm this in the next few days once we can be sure that the appropriate marshal cover can be in place,” the Santa Fun Sun Secretary said.