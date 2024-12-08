Apology as Skegness Santa run is cancelled due to storm
Many events including the Christmas Twinkle Night at The Village Church Farm were cancelled yesterday (Saturday) as Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the country.
Organisers of what would have been the 18th annual Santa run waited until late last night to call the event on social media.
A statement by Skegness Rotary reads: “Participant safety is our priority and we have been regularly monitoring the weather situation all day.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to cancel the Santa Fun Run,” the statement reads.
“We appreciate that many participants are travelling from further afield, so we have to consider the wider weather forecast. Apologies we are making the call so late in the day.”
It is hoped the charity event, which starts at the RNLI lifeboat station, will still run on Sunday, December 15.
“This is provisional and we will try and confirm this in the next few days once we can be sure that the appropriate marshal cover can be in place,” the Santa Fun Sun Secretary said.