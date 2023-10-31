Register
Apology issued over damage done to Boston's Central Park from Autumn Fair

An apology has been issued for the damage done to the grass in Boston’s Central Park from last week’s Autumn Fair.
By David Seymour
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 16:51 GMT
The message of regret comes from Coun Anne Dorroan, leader of Boston Borough Council, following the close of the fair on Saturday (October 28) and subsequent departure of rides.

She said: “The Autumn Fair held annually in Central Park which was part of the already approved event plan in Boston for 2023/24 sadly coincided with Storm Babet.

“Unfortunately, the weather warnings were published as the fair was setting up, and whilst the fair was able to be open at times to bring some enjoyment to residents of the borough, the weather has proved to be a challenge throughout the half term holiday.

Boston's Central Park following the departure of last week's Autumn Fair.Boston's Central Park following the departure of last week's Autumn Fair.
Boston's Central Park following the departure of last week's Autumn Fair.

“Now that the fair has left, we are working with the fair operator, who has agreed to meet their contractual requirements to cover all costs and to restore those areas of the park that have been impacted by the weather conditions, as the ground dries out.

“Future plans for any event over Autumn/Winter period in Central Park will be reviewed as part of the planning for next year’s events programme. I would like to apologise to all residents of Boston Borough for the damage done to our beautiful Central Park and I promise that all measures will be taken to ensure that it recovers as soon as possible.”

