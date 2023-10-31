An apology has been issued for the damage done to the grass in Boston’s Central Park from last week’s Autumn Fair.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The message of regret comes from Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, following the close of the fair on Saturday (October 28) and subsequent departure of rides.

She said: “The Autumn Fair held annually in Central Park which was part of the already approved event plan in Boston for 2023/24 sadly coincided with Storm Babet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately, the weather warnings were published as the fair was setting up, and whilst the fair was able to be open at times to bring some enjoyment to residents of the borough, the weather has proved to be a challenge throughout the half term holiday.

Boston's Central Park following the departure of last week's Autumn Fair.

“Now that the fair has left, we are working with the fair operator, who has agreed to meet their contractual requirements to cover all costs and to restore those areas of the park that have been impacted by the weather conditions, as the ground dries out.

“Future plans for any event over Autumn/Winter period in Central Park will be reviewed as part of the planning for next year’s events programme. I would like to apologise to all residents of Boston Borough for the damage done to our beautiful Central Park and I promise that all measures will be taken to ensure that it recovers as soon as possible.”