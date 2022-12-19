An emergency response vehicle is out of action after the criminal actions of an individual who smashed a police car window.

A police car is out of action after its window was smashed.

The incident happened on Saturday between 3.10pm and 4.10pm when the police car was parked on Hudson Way,.

Police say damage to the car was fairly significant, but that was not the most concerning thing. “What’s more important is that the immediate safety of our communities can depend on the availability of our police cars,” a statement reads.

Advertisement

“This act of criminal damage meant that an emergency response vehicle had to be taken off the road and remains out of action.”

Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage that could help identify those responsible, is asked to get in touch.

Advertisement

Email PC Rebecca Young: [email protected] adding ‘Criminal damage to police car, reference 22000736692’ in the subject line.