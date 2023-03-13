Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify this man who might be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Louth.

Lincolnshire Police appeal for help to identify this man to help with enquiries into an assault outside the Pack Horse pub in Eastgate, Louth.

Officers received an allegation that an assault had taken place outside the Pack Horse pub in Eastgate, Louth at around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 18.

A police spokesman said: “Since then, we have been following a number of lines of enquiry and now believe that a public appeal on social media could help with our investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist with our enquiries or anyone who can help with the man’s identity.”

If you recognise this man, please email [email protected] or call 101 and ask to be put through to Sergeant Darren Christie, quoting incident number 296 of 18 February.