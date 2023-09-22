Appeal for marshalls for annual: Royal British Legion Remembrance Day Parade in Skegness

Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion is making an urgent appeal for marshalls after last year’s massive turnout for the Remembrance Day parade created a need for improved control.

The Rememberance Day parade in Skegness last year.

The Town Council is once again taking the lead with organistaion – with its working party already busy making plans.

However, with councillors taking part in the parade itself, they and local RBL members are now hoping others will step forward to help ensure the proceeedings run smoothly.

Paul Dixon, chairman of the Skegness branch of the RBL, said finding more volunteer marshalls was vital as everyone should be able to take part in the parade and remember loved ones and friends by laying a wreath should they so wish.

"In Skegness there are so many veterans and families of veterans and those currently serving in places like Afghanistan that we want them all to be able to come together on this national day of remembrance,” he said.

"The charity commission does not allow RBL branch members to take on any of the organisational roles like this ourselves but we will be very much involved on the day.

"Our members will be marching with honour in the parade and so we are asking the community to come together to support us.”

This year’s parade – including civic guests and representatives of the RBL, armed services, schools, groups, organisations and individuals – takes place on Sunday, November 13.

Once again, the Hildreds has given permission for participants to gather at the back of the centre in Briar Way at 10am.

The procession will set off at 10.30am across the High Street and into Lumley Road, turning right into Lumley Avenue and on to the cenotaph at St Matthew’s Church.

There a Service of Remembrance will be led by the Vicar, the Rev Richard Holden ahead of the laying of wreaths.

This year a new sound system is being supplied by Mr Dixon to ensure everyone who attends can hear.

If you would like to volunteer to be a marshall at the RBL Remembrance Day Parade, email the Town Clerk Steve Larner at [email protected].