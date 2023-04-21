Appeal for missing 15-year-old boy who may have travelled to Milton Keynes

Police have issued a missing person’s appeal for a15-year-old boy who may be in Milton Keynes.
Lincolnshire Police say they growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Ollie, who was reported missing from Sleaford.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is described as having a medium build, is around 5ft 11in tall with straight, light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt under a black coat with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers believe he may have travelled to Milton Keynes and Norfolk and are following up on further lines of enquiry to find Ollie.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 514 of 17 April.
> If you believe that someone is missing then contact your local police station. If you are concerned for their welfare then dial 999 and ask for the Police.