Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
11 minutes ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
1 hour ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
7 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Appeal for missing 15-year-old boy who may have travelled to Milton Keynes

He was reported missing from Sleaford

By News Team
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 19:29 BST

Police have issued a missing person’s appeal for a15-year-old boy who may be in Milton Keynes.

Lincolnshire Police say they growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Ollie, who was reported missing from Sleaford.

He is described as having a medium build, is around 5ft 11in tall with straight, light brown hair.

Most Popular
Ollie, 15, was reported missing from Sleaford and may have travelled to Milton KeynesOllie, 15, was reported missing from Sleaford and may have travelled to Milton Keynes
Ollie, 15, was reported missing from Sleaford and may have travelled to Milton Keynes

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt under a black coat with fur around the hood, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Milton Keynes and Norfolk and are following up on further lines of enquiry to find Ollie.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 514 of 17 April.

> If you believe that someone is missing then contact your local police station. If you are concerned for their welfare then dial 999 and ask for the Police.