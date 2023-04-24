Appeal for towels as pup rescues rise at Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary

Lincolnshire World recently popped along to see the sanctuary and found them unusually busy with grey seal pups.

Now the team at Natureland. who rely on visitors and donations to care for their animals, are appealing for towels so they are prepared for the start of the Harbour seal season.

In a post on social media, they explained: “We are in need of some towels for the upcoming Harbour seal rescue season,.

Director Matt Yeadon with a seal wrapped a towel.

"If you or anyone you know are thinking of throwing any away, please let us put them to good use one last time!

“Bath towels, beach towels, hand towels, tea towels, bath mats and flannels are extremely handy when dealing with our early rescue pups and when treating the pups with medication, as Sugar Snap Pea is perfectly demonstrating in the picture

“If you are visiting us soon and want to bring some with you then please feel free to bring them with you and leave them at the front desk or, if you are local you can leave them at the entrance whilst we are open, or by the gate

“Towels aren’t on our wishlist (Amazon) at the moment as we’d rather reuse old (but clean) ones to reduce waste but there are more bits for our hospital on the wishlists if you’d like to help us.”

