Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a 44-year-old man has been reported missing.

James. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

James is missing from the South Dale, Caistor area, and has links to Louth and may be in that area.

He is around 5’6”, has a small build, dark brown eyes, and brown hair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is unknown exactly what James was wearing when he was last seen, but he may be wearing jeans, a top, and trainers.

A police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”