James is missing from the South Dale, Caistor area, and has links to Louth and may be in that area.
He is around 5’6”, has a small build, dark brown eyes, and brown hair.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is unknown exactly what James was wearing when he was last seen, but he may be wearing jeans, a top, and trainers.
A police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”
If you have any information which may help police to locate, call 101, quoting incident number 108 of June 27.