Appeal launched for Christmas treats

Nikki Thomas launching the Ship Inn's Christmas appeal.

As part of her continued efforts to serve the Horncastle community that has made her so welcome in her first year in charge, landlady of the Ship Inn, Nikki Thomas, has launched a Christmas appeal asking people to donate chocolate Advent calendars and selection boxes for the Horncastle Community Food Larder’s Christmas boxes.

Nikki took over as landlady of the Ship a year ago and since then, has give back to the community by collecting more than 300 Easter Eggs to give to the Horncastle Community Food Larder at Easter, as well as campaigning and fundraising to have a defibrillator installed in the pub.

Nikki said: “When we did the Easter egg appeal it went down a storm and it’s going to be even harder this year with the cost of living so I wanted to do something to help.

"After Easter people came into the pub to thank me which was lovely, seeing people who we’ve helped is great.”

Anyone who can donate to the Christmas appeal can place their items in the trolley in the Ship Inn up until December 18.

Isabel Forrester of the Community Larder said: "A lot of community groups have helped our community, and even though this is going to be a tough winter, they're still thinking of helping others which is amazing.