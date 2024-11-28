Appeal launched to buy and convert bus into homeless shelter in Skegness

Homeless people in Skegness have welcomed a campaign to raise funds to buy and convert a decommissioned bus into an emergency shelter.

As Storm Bert lashed the town at the weekend, organisers said it highlighted the need new for short-term solutions.

Dougie has been living on the streets himself for some time and confirmed the homeless are ‘desperate for these facilities’.

"I and my partner walk around the streets at night in a yellow vis jacket to make sure the homeless are safe,” he says.

The logo for the Skegness area Mobile Shelter (SAMS) appeal.

"The appeal needs trustees to go forward so if you can help them, please do.”

The brainchild of the Skegness area Mobile Shelter (SAMS) appeal is Richard Harrison, who has a caravan on the coast.

Richard says he has researched in depth about what is needed – speaking not only to the homeless but to the local authorities and organisations already offering support.

"Every time I came down to Skegness I would speak to the homeless and help in little ways such as fetching them a drink but it was clear there is a real problem here,” he said.

"People on the streets have told me they are fleeing violence in the cities, where they have been kicked and urinated on.

"Often they have mental health problems or are ex-servicemen."

The bus would be designed of the already successful project Buses 4 Homeless, which refurbishes decommissioned buses into spaces for eating, sleeping, wellbeing and learning in order to re-engage homeless people back into the community.

"We are not trying to attract more homeless to Skegness,” said Richard. “Our appeal is intended to address the gap in available services for individuals who are not residents of the area or who face complex administrative barriers to obtaining shelter.

"Overnight the bus would be a short-term shelter with security, providing a safe, warm environment for homeless individuals to sleep on a nightly basis, operating seven days a week.

"During the day it would be a drop-in centre offering basic services as well a chiropodist.”

He is working alongside Alison Harrold of the Singlecote Hotel on Drummond Road, who has come on board as trustee and has launched the gofundme appeal.

"Since moving to Skegness last December I have seen the homeless on the streets and wanted to help,” she said. “The bus will have a kitchen area to provide hot food whilst on the bus.

“There will be a caretaker/counsellor on the bus at all times and be able to give help and advice on health matters, finance and addiction.

“It will also have two toilets as well as a shower for passengers to be able to wash. The sleep pods will have a designated locker for belongings to be stored securely and spaces will be on a first come, first serve basis each night.”

Initially, to get the documentation in place to become as official charity, the appeal needs £1,800.

Once the paperwork is in place, the charity will seek funding to buy a decommissioned bus. Richard added: “Of course, if any of the companies operating in the area has a decommissioned bus that could be donated to us we would welcome it.”

To make a donation visit Buy and convert a bus into a mobile homeless shelter at .gofundme.com