Appeal launched to help support former Rasen vicar

Michael and Lynne Cartwright

The Rev Michael Cartwright devoted 25 years of his life serving the people of Market Rasen Parish and supported many families in difficult times.

He retired almost 10 years ago and moved near Lincoln, with his wife Lynne.

Recently, the Rev Cartwright has become unwell. In particular, he is struggling with his mobility and his home is not best suited.

Debbie Ranby, who set up the funding page with her family, said: “Due to his mobility issues, access in and out of his home has become very difficult and challenging, so Michael has become increasingly dependent on his wonderful and devoted wife, Lynne.

“Michael and Lynne are kind, generous and selfless people and we wanted to help them to raise money for the renovations needed to enable easy access in and out of their home.”

During his many years in Market Rasen, the Rev Cartwright immersed himself in town as well as church life.

His work with the school and his position as a school governor meant he was a familiar figure to all ages.

Taking on the role of rural dean for a time also meant he was known in the wider Market Rasen and Caistor area.

The Rev Cartwright was also vicar at a time of something that made UK-wide headlines - the earthquake of 2008.

This saw him being quoted in many national newspapers, as the tremors resulted in a stone cross falling from the roof of St Thomas’s Church and hitting part of the building’s roof, dislodging tiles, before smashing on the ground.

The Rev Cartwright was also on hand when Michael Portillo visited the town as part of his railway television series, joining him for a pint in a local hostelry.

Debbie said: “Michael has supported many families over the year, including ours, and now we want to reach out to people to support him. Any contributions will be greatly appreciated. We just want to give Michael the freedom he so rightfully deserves.”

A target of £5,000 has been set to help the couple with the adaptions to their home.