Appeal not to chase emu on loose near Spilsby as specialists try to catch her
National Exotics Animal Rescue Service (NEARS) has reported that a specialist team has been drafted in to coordinate her capture. According to Boston Police, there have been a number of sightings over the past two weeks and the team has been trying to gain the emu’s trust by feeding her in the same spot.
However, police say efforts are being scuppered and staff and volunteers are concerned because members of the public have been chasing her in 4x4s.
They warn that if she continues to be agitated in this way, there is a risk of her running into the path of oncoming vehicles causing harm to herself or others. Members of the public are being asked to allow NEARS to carry out their work and to not attempt to approach the emu. Any sightings would be most welcome, and the public are being asked that these are reported via the NEARS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/.../National-Exotics-Animal.../ The Lincolnshire Police incident number is 53 of 18 November.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.