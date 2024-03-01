Appeal to get former Boston nurse Pat 100 cards for her 100th birthday

Pat Wallis, will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 15.

Known affectionately at the home as Pat, she has lived at the home on Whitehouse Lane in the town since May, 2023.

A spokesperson for the care home said: “Staff at The Haven are hoping to surprise Pat with as many cards as possible to mark her 100 years. They are inviting schools, local residents and community groups to send Pat their best wishes with birthday cards, which should be sent to the home’s address: The Haven, Black Swan Care Group, Whitehouse Lane, Boston, PE21 0BE.”

Pat was born in Fermoy, County Cork, Ireland and grew up in Cork City. She came to London in 1942 where she met John, her husband-to-be, who was a GP and they came to Boston in 1949 when he joined Dr Darlow’s GP surgery in Church Close before moving to Greyfriar’s Surgery. John was a very well-known and respected doctor until he retired. In fact his photo is still up on the wall in the surgery.

Pat was a qualified nurse and a housewife. They have two children and four grandchildren, six great grandchildren. She was also the Mayoress of Boston in the ‘80s and both her and her husband belonged to Holy Trinity Church where she had lots of friends. Her wonderful memories of her childhood include a funny but worrying memory of eating berries from a laburnum bush at the age of four years-old and subsequently had to have her stomach pumped out.

The spokesperson continued: “Initially, Pat was only intending to stay at The Haven for a short respite stay, but says she quickly settled and felt safe at the home and decided to stay permanently.

"She says her secret to long and happy life is to have a sense of humour, eating healthily and keeping active – which she continues by walking around the care home at least twice a day! And most importantly, Pat says its important that to be happy with the life you have.”