Appeal to help children’s holiday centre continue to make memories in spite of rising costs

Fourteen children enjoyed a Christmas break at the children's centre - and met Santa and received gifts thanks to local generosity.

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre is due to open its doors again next month, providing five-day stays to under-11s who are nominated because they might not otherwise get a break.

Now the charity is reminding generous donors and fundraisers to keep it in their thoughts so they can carry on making memories.

At Christmas Lincolnshire World joined the manager Ali Byerley to welcome 16 children to meet Santa and receive gifts donated by local people and charities.

The Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre welcomes its first children next month.

The children, aged six to 11, spent a week at the holiday centre, which sadly for many was the only festive celebration they would have.

However for the organisers, planning for the future is becoming more difficult. The holiday centre in Scarbrough Avenue, has been going since 1891 and this will be its 133rd year.

Ali says she can’t wait to see the children return on March 25. “We are busy geting the house ready for them and making any repairs that aree needed,” she said.

"This year we are fully staffed and are already getting in touch with local attractions in the hope they will support us as they have in the past.

Children enjoying a break in Skegness.

"We know things are tough for everyone right now – but we are so grateful for any help we receive.”

Paul Duffin, a now retired senior partner at PFK Smith Cooper in Derby, has been finance officer for the holiday centre for the past 43 years.

He said: “Somehow every year we raise enough money to run our charity, and we do have to raise the lot ourselves. Over a three year period costs have gone up in the order of £50,000 which is around another £1,000 a week we need to raise.”

Children are nominated to go to the centre in Skegness via their school, and primaries across Derby and Derbyshire regularly send pupils to enjoy a week there, between the months of March and October. The centre also opens again for a special festive week at Christmas time.

The charity has a dedicated group of voluntary fundraisers, and also receives donations via legacies and charitable donations from other organisations. It has raised all its own money entirely from donations for the past 20 years.

Costs that have massively increased for the charity include energy bills, a significant factor given that the centre is based in a spacious Victorian building.

Rocketing inflation has had a big knock-on effect, raising staff salaries for the dedicated people who work at the centre, as well as causing rising costs for essential supplies such as food bills.

But Paul added that many organisations have been extremely generous to the charity over the years, with Skegness businesses often stepping in to offer children days and meals out, along with Derbyshire organisations such as Derby Homes working at the centre free of charge.

Paul said: “If you wind the clock back 10 or 15 years, we had a long period of very little inflation. Three years ago, we suddenly got inflation back, and our current costs reflect that. We are affected as much as anyone by rising heating bills, rates, food bills and wages.

“This charity is something I believe in. I sometimes get over to Skegness and get to see the children there. Seeing their smiles and feedback is wonderful.

“We have over the years had some remarkably touching letters, including several from people in their 30s who have reflected back on their time there and said what a difference it made to their lives.”