Appeal to support our RAF veterans

Traditionally there is a national Wings Appeal to coincide with the anniversary of the Battle of Britain. This year it will be held on Saturday September 18. Members of the Cranwell Branch will be in Sleaford, at the Source in Southgate, and at other street locations. With the current restrictions there will be no opportunity to collect in any of the supermarkets and the RAF cadets will not be able to assist.
The RAFA hopes people will be willing to help a major source of support for past and present members of the RAF and their dependents.