A dazzling display of apples will be revealed in all its juicy sweetness when a Lincolnshire National Trust home and gardens celebrates the return of Apple Day.

Over 50 varieties of apples are grown in the cosy walled gardens and orchard at Gunby Hall. They are all lovingly tended to by a small but passionate team of gardening staff and volunteers.

The team will be talking to visitors throughout the day so that people can learn their tips and tricks for looking after these tasty fruits.

The day is a popular way for families to enjoy exploring all corners of the gardens as they encounter the many plants and animals that call Gunby their home.

Artisan craft and trade stalls have been carefully selected to feature in the gardens and courtyard, making the day a perfect excuse to browse local and bespoke products surrounded by beautiful autumnal scenery.

Tasha Johnson, Senior Gardener at Gunby, said: “We have a lot of apple trees so there are plenty of different colours, shapes and sizes to marvel at. The apple trees are also a brilliant habitat for animals and insects, while the apple blossom is a tempting source of nectar for the ‘gun-bees’.

Our job is to make sure the trees, and all the wildlife around them, survive for many more years to come. We couldn’t do it without the support of everyone who celebrates Apple Day with us.”

There is also the opportunity for visitors to have their apples identified by experts from the East of England Apple and Orchard Project. Simply bring an apple and a leaf from the tree to discover what type it is.

The house at Gunby, which features intimate rooms and artistic works by notable names, will also be open on the day from 11am – 2.30pm, last admission 1.50pm. Tickets for the house can’t be pre-booked but are allocated from the Gunby courtyard on the day on a first come, first served basis.