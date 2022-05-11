Applicant behind bid to turn former pub in Boston into restaurant and takeaway discusses plans

The Still, in Market Place, Boston.

Last month, The Standard reported that two applications had been submitted to Boston Borough Council in relation to The Still, in Market Place – one for change of use, the other for the installation of extraction flues.

The paper approached agents Neil Dowlman Architecture for a comment about the plans, but the response did not come through in time for that week’s paper.

In it, owner and proprietor Gizem Toprak said: “We are a family-run business that has a passion for making delicious food.

"Upon talking to locals, we quickly realised that The Still has a historical importance and is cherished as a part of the heritage of Boston. We take pride in using this space to welcome and serve food to the locals and everyone else who also shares a passion for great food.

“We will specialise in serving a taste of the Mediterranean and Middle East, with a variety of foods prepared over a charcoal grill. The menu caters to a variety of people with many exciting tapas style mezes. The restaurant also has a bar with a seating area that not only has beverages to accompany the food, but also for anyone who might just fancy a drink.

"We are very excited to open, and welcome everyone to pop in.”

The Still is four storeys high and dates from the early 19th century. It is Grade II listed, meaning it is classed as ‘of special interest’ by Historic England.