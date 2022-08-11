Application for £9.3million funding for projects in East Lindsey and beyond

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership across Boston Borough Council, East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council has seen a bid made for £9.3 million over the next three years through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

If the application is successful, The UKSPF bid will see £2.2 million to support projects in Boston, £4.4 awarded to East Lindsey and £2.7m for South Holland.

It comes as the Partnership’s sovereign councils each submitted a bid for Levelling Up funding from the Government. If successful, the combined £48m Levelling Up investment in South and East Lincolnshire will help transform communities and improve the health and wellbeing of its residents.

The UKSPF application is a partnership approach, however, each council is looking separately at where the greatest local needs lie for the funding.

The fund is a key part of the Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ agenda to provide money for councils to specifically investment in three priority areas: local communities and places; support for local businesses; and people and skills. The objectives of the themes include fostering a sense of local pride and belonging, improving access to amenities which bring physical, cultural and social benefits; creating jobs, improving core skills and boosting community cohesion.

An extensive public consultation which included community events at markets took place to directly gauge public opinion and hear what they want for their local communities.

Councillor Paul Skinner, Leader of Boston Borough Council, Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council and Councillor Gary Porter, Leader of South Holland District Council, said: “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund, if successful, will give the partnership even more opportunity to invest in our communities, support local businesses and deliver regeneration.

“Our councils are committed to doing all we can to work alongside our partners with a vision to deliver schemes which benefit our communities and deliver economic benefits to each district.

“We look forward to hearing the outcome for the application this Autumn.”