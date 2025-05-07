Applications open to nominate your apprenticeship champion

Nominations are open for the Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Champion Awards.

The Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Champion Awards are back for 2025, with applications now open.

Nominations are welcome to recognise apprentices of any age, in any job role, who have made significant progress, overcome challenges or have made a real difference to their organisation during their apprenticeship.

The awards are also a chance for employers and training providers to showcase excellence and innovation throughout the apprenticeship journey by recognising trainers and mentors, or anyone who plays a substantial role in supporting apprenticeships.

There are two employer categories this year to recognise the contributions both micro and small employers and large employers make to apprenticeships.

Thea Croxall, Strategic Skills and Employment Manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

“Since these awards began, we’ve seen hundreds of examples where apprenticeships have made a real impact on both the individuals undertaking them, and the organisations they work within.

“The awards are the perfect opportunity to celebrate these achievements and highlight the value of gaining qualifications whilst learning on the job.

“I’m looking forward to see who will be nominated for this year’s awards and hearing even more fantastic success stories.”

Nominations for the awards can be made until 12 noon on Monday 9 June.

The Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Champion Awards are run by Lincolnshire County Council in partnership with the Lincolnshire Public Service Compact group and North and North East Lincolnshire Councils and aim to shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals and organisations driving apprenticeship success.

The four categories for entries are:

· Greater Lincolnshire Apprentice Champion 2025

· Greater Lincolnshire Trainer Champion 2025

· Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Employer Champion 2025 – Micro and Small Business

· Greater Lincolnshire Apprenticeship Employer Champion 2025 – Large Business

·Award winners will need to demonstrate commitment, excellence in skills development and a clear drive to support success and growth.

An awards event will be held in September 2025 to celebrate those short-listed for awards and to announce the winners.

Further information on how to nominate your Apprenticeship Champion, and the application forms can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/apprenticeshipawards.

Winners of the 2024 awards can be found here: https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/news/article/1885/awards-for-learning-and-earning-apprenticeship-winners-2024