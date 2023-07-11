​Apply for life-saving defib funding​​​

​Community groups are being urged by Louth & Horncastle’s MP to bid for defibrillator funding as £1 million of government funding is being made available to buy life-saving defibrillators for communities.

The Department of Health and Social Care is inviting organisations to register expressions of interest for the Community Automated External Defibrillators Fund.

The Department of Health and Social Care is inviting organisations to register expressions of interest for the Community Automated External Defibrillators Fund, and Victoria Atkins has encouraged any interested local organisations to bid for a share of this funding to install life-saving devices, which can be installed in community spaces like town halls, local parks or post offices.

An estimated 1,000 new defibrillators are to be provided by the fund, with the potential for this to double as successful applicants will be asked to match the funding they receive partially or fully.

Ms Atkins said: “Defibrillators can provide a vital lifeline for people experiencing a cardiac arrest.

"I know from conversations with many constituents that this is an incredibly important issue which is why I’ve been so keen to support the government in expanding their availability.

“Because speed is so important in responding to these emergencies, having a defibrillator nearby and accessible can make all the difference – especially in our rural communities.

“It is fantastic news that the government recently reached their target of ensuring all English state

secondary schools now have a life-saving defibrillator.

“This funding for more community defibrillators gives local organisations a great opportunity to access funding that can purchase more of these lifesaving devices.”

As part of the grant award, applicants will be asked to demonstrate that defibrillators will be placed in

areas where they are most needed, such as places with high footfall, vulnerable people, rural areas or

due to the nature of activity at the site.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, said: “We know, through inspiring stories of ordinary people, being kept alive thanks to the swift use of a defibrillator in public, that these extraordinary devices must be accessible to all.

"I urge any organisation that may benefit from a defibrillator - whether you’re a sports club, local theatre or community hall - to register your interest for this fund so that we can get more of this life-saving technology placed around England.”