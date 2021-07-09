Archdeacon to be chief of staff for Archbishop of York

The Venerable Mark Steadman EMN-210107-075012001

The Ven Steadman has served as the Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey, which includes the Market Rasen area, since 2015.

During this time he has also had periods of secondment as Acting Dean of Lincoln Cathedral and Interim Diocesan Secretary.

He will join the archbishop’s staff in the autumn.

In response to his appointment, The Ven Steadman said: “I am pleased and humbled to be invited to serve as the Chief of staff for Archbishop Stephen at such an important and significant time for the church and wider society.

“I am looking forward to leading the team at Bishopthorpe, as well as working collaboratively with bishops, dioceses and cathedrals, central and local government and other statutory and voluntary partners in support of the archbishop’s priorities of prayer, evangelism and being a voice for the North.

“I am hugely grateful for my time in the diocese of Lincoln and for the people, clergy and places that have helped shaped my ministry thus far”.

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Christopher Lowson, said: “Mark has been a distinguished archdeacon in the Diocese of Lincoln since 2015.