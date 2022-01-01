Arise Sir JVT! Knighthood for Professor Jonathan Van Tam

Prof Jonathan Van Tam has received a Knighthood.

Professor Jonathan Van Tam has received a Knighthood in the New Year's Honours list.

The Bostonian - England’s deputy chief medical officer - has been recognised for his work during the Covid pandemic.

Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, is also among the four experts from the UK nations to be given knighthoods in the wake of the global crisis.

Prof Van Tam gives the vaccine to Boston United's Jordan Burrow.

Prof Van Tam - an avid Boston United fan, who has been spotted wearing a club tie during addresses to the nation - has become a popular public figurehead during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly for his down to Earth approach to public briefings, and his ability to simplify scientific messages using sporting analogies.

Better known as JVT, Prof Van Tam delivered this year's BBC Christmas Lecture.

He has also spent parts of the last 18 months administering vaccinations in his home town.

The 57-year-old father of three grew up in Boston and attended Boston Grammar School, where his father Paul taught maths.

Prof Van Tam with Boston United's Jordan Burrow and Jordan Preston at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, where he was administering vaccines.

Prof Van Tam's grandfather was Nguyễn Văn Tâm, the Prime Minister of the State of Vietnam.