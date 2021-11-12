Armistice Day commemorations held in Boston to honour fallen heroes

The annual event gives people a moment to pause and reflect upon the sacrifice of the thousands of troops who died in the First World War, remembered on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Armed forces personnel joined members of Royal British Legion, veterans, students and local dignitaries for the service held at war memorial in Wide Bargate.
The Mayor of Boston, Coun Frank Pickett, laid a wreath on the war memorial on behalf of the borough and the people of Boston.
This was followed by a silence to remember the fallen heroes from Lincolnshire
For Remembrance Sunday this weekend there will not be a parade through the town, but a Remembrance service will take place at St Botolph’s Church at 10.30am, followed by a silence at 11am.
The service is open to members of the public.