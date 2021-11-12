Armistice Day commemorations held in Boston to honour fallen heroes

Primary school children at the service with special poppy wreaths they had made.

The annual event gives people a moment to pause and reflect upon the sacrifice of the thousands of troops who died in the First World War, remembered on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Armed forces personnel joined members of Royal British Legion, veterans, students and local dignitaries for the service held at war memorial in Wide Bargate.

The Mayor of Boston, Coun Frank Pickett, laid a wreath on the war memorial on behalf of the borough and the people of Boston.

The Armistice Day service in Boston.

This was followed by a silence to remember the fallen heroes from Lincolnshire

For Remembrance Sunday this weekend there will not be a parade through the town, but a Remembrance service will take place at St Botolph’s Church at 10.30am, followed by a silence at 11am.

The service is open to members of the public.

The laying of a poppy wreath at the war memorial.

Staff and students from Boston College.

The service for Armistice Day in Boston.

The service for Armistice Day in Boston.

A silence was held to remember the fallen heroes of the war.

Army cadets at the Armistice Day service in Boston.

The service for Armistice Day in Boston.