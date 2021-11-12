Around 2,500 turn out for rugby club firework show in Sleaford

L-R Jill Jackson with Fliss Jackson 2, Tori Turner with Joanna Turner 2 and Jack Turner 4 EMN-210811-110810001

Sleaford Rugby Club held its bonfire and fireworks extravaganza on Saturday evening.

The fire was lit at 5pm, with the display from 7.30pm.

As well as the firework display there was a marquee with bar, food stalls, funfair and live music after the pyrotechnics by Keep The Faith.

L-R Lyre Garner 3 and Eva-Rose Garner 6 with their grandmas Sarah Garner and Carol Sharp EMN-210811-110758001

Woodland Waters at Ancaster also held their display on Saturday night with a bonfire and barbecue to keep families entertained.

Tim Schofield from the rugby club said: “it was great to put the community event on for the people of Sleaford after covid. The weather stayed dry if a little windy but our professional display put on a fantastic show which many said was one of the best they had seen.

“It was a pleasure to see so many people out enjoying themselves with about 2,500 in attendance.

“The event is not only for the community but helps raise much needed funds for sports clubs like ours which have suffered over the past few years and will enable us to invest in new equipment and supplies for our mini and junior section. We are already planning for next year and hopefully have some more entertainment and attractions for those who attend.”

L-R Morgan McLaughlin 6 and Jack Osborne 5 EMN-210811-110742001

Meanwhile, Harmston Young Farmers Club held its display on Wednesday night with a fantastic live performance by Sleaford Concert Band to add to the proceedings.

L-R Danielle Brown, Lily Howell 8, Caitlin Kelly 8, Hannah Kelly, Olivia Kelly 4, Joe Kelly EMN-210811-110730001

Rylan Toon 10, Alyssia Toon 4, Evie Toon 7, Alice Irons and Luke Toon EMN-210811-110654001