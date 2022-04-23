Around the villages in Sleaford area

A wheelchair friendly roundabout has been installed at Ruskington playing field. EMN-220423-093855001

On the Saturday, a ceilidh dance will be held at 7.30pm.

It will include light supper and a bar.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 and are available by calling 01529 460508.

On the Sunday, there will be a picnic from 1-4pm.

It will include a decorated cake competition and a prize for the best crown. There will also be games, a bar, and tea and coffee. In addition to these events, the hall will is also be holding a house/garden decoration competition.

HEYDOUR

Bangers and mash

A bangers and mash event is to be held at Heydour Parish Village Hall on Friday, April 29.

The meal will be served with Yorkshire pudding, peas and onion gravy.

There will also be a vegetarian option.

It is priced at £8 per person.

The bar will be open at 6.30pm, with food being served from 7.45pm.

Orders need to be made by Monday, April 25, to [email protected]

NAVENBY

Museum

Mrs Smith’s Cottage is to hold a series of seasonal forages.

The events will take place at Hill Holt Wood and teach participants the basis of foraging and how to make the most of Lincolnshire’s seasonal bounties.

At the end of each walk, foragers will have the ingredients needed to share tea together.

Tickets are priced at £5.

Dates and times are as follows: Spring Forage, Saturday, May 14, at 10am; Summer Forage, Saturday, June 25, at 10am, and Autumn Forage, Saturday, September 17, at 10am.

To book, visit www.mrssmithscottage.com

POINTON

Platinum jubilee

St Gilbert of Sempringham CofE Primary School held a public meeting on Wednesday, April 20 in preparation for its platinum jubilee celebrations on June 4.

It was a chance for members of the public to learn more about the festivities being planned.

Organisers are looking for volunteers to help with the staging of the event, which will run from 11am to 4pm.

Anyone who thinks they could contribute to the day (for example, by running a stall, a game, a wacky race, making cakes, serving refreshments, face painting and so on) is asked to email: [email protected]

RUSKINGTON

Play area

A wheelchair-friendly roundabout has now been installed at the Parkfield play area, Ruskington Parish Council announced in a Facebook post last week.

It replaces the roundabout that was broken beyond repair following accidental misuse, the authority said.