Arrests made after a series of criminal damage incidents in Gainsborough

On October 21, at around 11pm, CCTV operators from West Lindsey District Council witnessed three males riding around on suspected stolen motorbikes through the town centre.

Police officers attended and arrested two males, aged 15 and 25, on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

They have now been released on police bail.

Both motorbikes were also seized during the arrests.

While in the area, officers also searched a male who was found to be in possession of a metal pole.

A 22-year-old male was arrested and has been released under investigation.

There has been a series of criminal damge reports made to the police over the last few weeks.

One incident saw a microwave thrown at the windscreen of a moving car in Heapham Road, Gainsborough, on October 15.

There have also been reports of damage to vehicles on Corringham Road, Garfield Steet and Forster Street, where witnesses have seen a rider and passenger on a moped, and using items described as a goal post, and a weapon believed to be an axe to damage cars.

Investigations are ongoing and the police are still appealing for information that can assist in their enquiries.