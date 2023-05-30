Art auction to raise vital funds for Neighbour’s Kitchen

​Those looking for new and different artwork to adorn their walls can also help raise funds for a vital initiative.

Pictured at the Priory Hotel with some of the art work, Sam Evardson, Priory volunteer Estelle Coupland, NTKO Gallery co-owner Matt Lodge and Paul Hugill.

​Sam Evardson, of the NTKO Gallery in Louth, has teamed up with the Priory Hotel to hold an art auction at the hotel this weekend to raise funds for the Neighbour’s Kitchen, run by Paul Hugill MBE, and the NTKO Gallery’s CIC.

The charity art auction on Sunday (June 4) will see a number of artwork donated from the gallery, on Eastgate, and various artists, which will be auctioned off to raise money for the initiative, which offers nutritious food for those struggling in the area.

Sam felt inspired to offer this evening for the people of Louth after overcoming his own struggles and volunteering at the Priory Hotel, who described Paul as “an inspiration”.

"It’s a beautiful thing for me to be able to help the Priory, it sums up my past, present, and future,” he said, "It’s about bringing the community together and we want to share the love.”

The works are on display at the Priory Hotel all this week, with a wide variety of paintings and art installations, and the auction will begin at 3.30pm, with live music at the hotel beforehand from 2pm.

Bids will also be taken online via the NTKO Gallery’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NTKOGallery

