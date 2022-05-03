Art exhibition by abuse survivors

One of the works of art by a domestic abuse survivor.

The exhibition, sponsored by Ringrose Law, will run from June 6 to 12 with a ticket-only reception on Tuesday June 7 from 12.30pm to 2:30pm.

The exhibition features work from three different sources all connected to EDAN Lincs.

More than 30 female artists from up and down the country spent time during lock-down to create artwork for the EDAN Lincs refuges to make them more welcoming environments for those escaping domestic abuse.

The second group of artists came from the charity’s own refuges. Commissioned by the Collection Museum and under the guidance of Artist Nadya Monfrinoli, they created posters promoting the theme of empowering women.

Finally, a group of Lincolnshire quilters created a quilt that reflected their experiences of the Covid pandemic in 2020, which have been used to raise funds over the past 12 months for EDAN Lincs.

EDAN Lincs provides support, advice and safety to men, women and children who experience domestic abuse in the county.

Their phone helplines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays, call 01522 510041 for help during these hours, or 999 in an emergency.