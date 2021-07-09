Art project helps to buoy up spirits

The ceremonial launch in Central Park marked the opening of an art installation project that has seen old maritime buoys transformed to create a new sculpture trail.
The six art installations have all re-purposed vintage navigational marine buoys to celebrate Boston’s heritage and maritime connections.
Three artists, Jo Chapman, Carrie Reichardt and Bex Simon, have worked on two buoys each, designing the sculptures with cradles of steel seaweed, mosaic mermaids, and forged metal flowers. They can be found at various locations around the town.
The opening event included family-friendly craft activities inspired by the sculptures, artist talks and walks to the artworks, live music, and an appearance by Boston’s own real mermaid!
Nick Jones, Transported’s project director, said: “It was a marvellously successful event, given the forecast of rain at the start of the day.
“The weather was kind and the turnout was good. The response to the project was spectacularly positive.
“I’m really chuffed people’s response to them is to take the pieces to their heart.”