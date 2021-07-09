Art project helps to buoy up spirits

By Sea buoy EMN-210507-072239005

The ceremonial launch in Central Park marked the opening of an art installation project that has seen old maritime buoys transformed to create a new sculpture trail.

The six art installations have all re-purposed vintage navigational marine buoys to celebrate Boston’s heritage and maritime connections.

Three artists, Jo Chapman, Carrie Reichardt and Bex Simon, have worked on two buoys each, designing the sculptures with cradles of steel seaweed, mosaic mermaids, and forged metal flowers. They can be found at various locations around the town.

Artist Carrie Reichardt with her buoy EMN-210507-072518005

The opening event included family-friendly craft activities inspired by the sculptures, artist talks and walks to the artworks, live music, and an appearance by Boston’s own real mermaid!

Nick Jones, Transported’s project director, said: “It was a marvellously successful event, given the forecast of rain at the start of the day.

“The weather was kind and the turnout was good. The response to the project was spectacularly positive.

“I’m really chuffed people’s response to them is to take the pieces to their heart.”

Ian Farmer of Little Hale. EMN-210507-072441005

Colin and Anne Webb looking at By Sea buoy EMN-210507-072252005

Oskar McIntosh EMN-210507-072531005

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210507-072422005

Mark Judd-Cooper and Jo Rollason of Greenfield Pottery with their Community Clay display , created for Scott House, Boston. EMN-210507-072318005

Joanna Pass with her nephew Ted Atherton 7, showing his fish design on the By Sea bouy EMN-210507-072401005

Flotsam buoy at Boston Bus Station EMN-210507-072304005

Sue Oliver of Boston EMN-210507-072338005

Team involved with the buoy in Central Park L-R Tamara Froud, Carrie Reichardt (artist), Sian Smith, Calum Lasham. EMN-210507-072500005