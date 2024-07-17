Artisan Market makes return to Stourton

Rachel White from Lincoln with her recycled goods.

​Pottery, painting, and pizzas were all on the menu as a popular market returned to Stourton Woods.

​The Lincolnshire Makers’ Summer Artisan Market took place on Sunday July 14, where more than 90 local Lincolnshire creatives, artists and food producers exhibited their makes and products.

The event saw locally made products on offer this summer from cakes to candles, pottery to paintings, spirits to sauces and much more.

Talented local musicians including Nigel and Teri performed for the guests, and just some of the food on offer from local businesses included Oh La La Fries, pizza from The Roaming Dough, The Ginger Pig, gourmet dining from Gourmazin, Ferry Ales Brewery, The Very Cool Coffee Bus, and desserts from The Choowee Cookie Company and ice cream from Wrights of Willingham.

Farm safaris ran during the event, as well as several lawn games, a scavenger hunt, and a woodland walk.