Arts Council funding to help Lincolnshire communities celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Lincolnshire Community Foundation will be the local funding body for applications to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee in 2022.

The programme is made possible with funding from the National Lottery, whose players raise £30million for good causes every week.

The fund’s distribution will be managed by UK Community Foundations, on behalf of their 44 community foundation members across England such as Lincolnshire Community Foundation, based in Sleaford.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants will be able to apply for grants of up to £10,000, and are encouraged to partner with established artists, creatives and cultural organisations to develop their activities, ensuring that the Jubilee celebrations give people throughout England the chance to experience the best of the country’s culture while also celebrating an important milestone in our national history.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England said: “We’re giving people across the country the chance to come together to experience the joy of culture and creativity in celebration of this historic milestone. With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee taking place alongside the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Festival and the Unboxed festival of UK creativity, next year is set to be a magnificent celebration of our nation’s artistic achievements.”

Rosemary Macdonald, CEO at UK Community Foundations said: “UK Community Foundations is proud to partner with Arts Council England to deliver the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund. Our members look forward to working with local groups and artists who will create imaginative and innovative celebrations to mark this historic occasion, and strengthen cultural involvement and opportunities in their communities.”

Full guidance on the fund can be found on the UK Community Foundations website here. Applications will open on January 4, and organisations will apply through their local community foundation – yours is Lincolnshire Community Foundation. Contact Helen Cater or Sue Fortune on 01529 305825 or [email protected]